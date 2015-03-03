SophieItalo‐disco/Eurobeat artist
Sophie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/593c3988-e160-4900-8b07-5e8ccb4e0199
Sophie Tracks
Sort by
Moteur Action (SOPHIE & A. G. Cook Remix)
YELLE
Moteur Action (SOPHIE & A. G. Cook Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moteur Action (SOPHIE & A. G. Cook Remix)
Last played on
Nothing More To Say (Vocal Mix)
Sophie
Nothing More To Say (Vocal Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing More To Say (Vocal Mix)
Last played on
Bipp (Swagglerock Remix)
Sophie
Bipp (Swagglerock Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bipp (Swagglerock Remix)
Last played on
Bipp (Buzz Trillington X Shooter Mix)
Sophie
Bipp (Buzz Trillington X Shooter Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sophie Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Charli XCX plays Don't Call It A Comeback
-
"Watching Britney Spears never made me want to take my clothes off!" - Maisie Williams & Charli XCX on women in music videos
-
Was Adele right to scorn someone for filming her gig? Maisie Williams & Charli XCX discuss...
-
PC Music Interview
-
Charli XCX does Happy Hardcore FM with Grimmy
Back to artist