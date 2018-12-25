Randy JacksonBrother of Michael and Janet. Born 29 October 1961
Randy Jackson
1961-10-29
Randy Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven Randall Jackson (born October 29, 1961) is an American singer-songwriter, musician, and dancer. Jackson is best known as a former member of his family band, the Jacksons. Jackson is the youngest Jackson brother, and the second-youngest Jackson sibling after his sister Janet Jackson.
Randy Jackson Tracks
Girl Can't Help It
Jonathan Cain
Girl Can't Help It
Girl Can't Help It
How Can I Be Sure
Randy Jackson
How Can I Be Sure
How Can I Be Sure
