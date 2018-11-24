Luciano SupervielleBorn 30 October 1976
Luciano Supervielle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1976-10-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/593a682a-4161-4d62-a60a-5007d8d55d79
Luciano Supervielle Biography (Wikipedia)
Luciano Supervielle (born 30 October 1976 in Paris) is a Uruguayan-French musician, composer, producer, and DJ. Aside from his solo work, he is also known for being part of the neotango collective Bajofondo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Luciano Supervielle Tracks
Sort by
Pulso (1000 Mares)
Luciano Supervielle
Pulso (1000 Mares)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pulso (1000 Mares)
Last played on
Miles De Pasajeros
Luciano Supervielle
Miles De Pasajeros
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miles De Pasajeros
Last played on
Luciano Supervielle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist