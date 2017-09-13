Lotte KestnerBorn 8 February 1978
1978-02-08
Lotte Kestner Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna-Lynne Williams is an American musician best known as the lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist of Trespassers William, an indie rock band based in Seattle, Washington. She now performs under the stage name Lotte Kestner.
Secret Longitude
Wrestler
