Stanley Glasser (28 February 1926 – 5 August 2018), was a South African-born British composer and academic who studied with Matyas Seiber at Cambridge. His concert music was deeply influenced by his ethnomusicological investigations of native African music. Glasser was an Emeritus Professor at Goldsmiths, University of London, an institution to which he devoted many years, becoming Head of the Music Department in 1969 and rising to the position of Dean of Humanities in the 1980s.

Glasser's visionary interest in all areas of contemporary musical development led to his department being a pioneer in the exploration of electronic music, and the music studio purchased one of the first Fairlight CMI sampling systems to find its way to Britain. The electronic music studio is named in honour of Professor Glasser.

The most popular of his compositions have been recorded by the Kings Singers.