Paulina Susana Rubio-Dosamantes (born 17 June 1971), generally known professionally as Paulina Rubio, is a Mexican singer, actress, television music competition judge, hostess, model and businesswoman. She began her music career as original member of the pop group Timbiriche from 1982 through 1991, before leaving the group in order to focus on her solo career.

Her debut album, La Chica Dorada (1992) was released under EMI Music and it reached position number 42 in Billboard Top Latin Albums and number 2 in Billboard Latin Pop. Her first single "Mío" debuts in Billboard in position number 19 in Hot Latin Tracks and reach position number 3. Her next albums 24 Kilates (1993), El Tiempo Es Oro (1995) and Planeta Paulina (1996) also helped Rubio become better known in Hispanic America. Rubio's departure from EMI Music happened in the same year. She rejected the contract by paying a lot of money to be free from EMI Music, looking for freedom of expression and creativity.

With her new label, Universal Music, she released her fifth studio album Paulina (2000) and her crossover album Border Girl (2002), both had commercial success worldwide; the first of these was nominated and won many awards. According to Billboard, Paulina was the best selling Latin album in the United States in 2001, selling over 800,000 copies in the US alone. The album reached two diamond records for 2 million sales worldwide only in 2001 certified by Nielsen Soundscan. Her follow-up albums, Pau-Latina (2004) and Ananda (2006) consolidated Rubio internationally as a global superstar. Her ninth album, Gran City Pop (2009) had a fresh and original concept, and focused in vision, to reflect Paulina's life and musical experiences she had while traveling the world. Her latest album Brava! (2011) focuses in electronic genres. In 2012, Rubio served as a coach on the second season of La Voz... Mexico. In 2013, Rubio became a coach on La Voz Kids, and also became a judge on the American version of The