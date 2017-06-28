Johnny ParkerBritish jazz pianist. Born 6 November 1929. Died 11 June 2010
Johnny Parker (6 November 1929 – 11 June 2010) was a British jazz pianist.
Bad Penny Blues (feat. Johnny Parker)
Humphrey Lyttelton
Ah Me What Eyes Hath Love Put In My Head
Chris Barber
