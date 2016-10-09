Kim BorgBorn 7 August 1919. Died 28 April 2000
1919-08-07
Kim Borg (August 7, 1919 – April 28, 2000) was a Finnish bass, teacher and composer. He had a wide-ranging, resonant, warm voice.
Proficiscere, anima Christiana (Go Forth) from The Dream of Gernontius
Im Feld ein Mädchen singt, Op 50 No 3
Quis est homo, qui non fleret (Stabat Mater)
Requiem mass Op.89 - Dies irae
Proms 1960: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
1960-08-03T18:07:29
Proms 1959: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
1959-09-02T18:07:29
