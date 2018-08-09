Findlay Brown is a Yorkshire-born, Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter and producer. His music is melodic, gentle and intimate, drawing on influences from the rural settings where he grew up. His songs are metaphoric, often using nature's imagery to illustrate the inner conflict in the search for a more truthful way of living.

His debut album, Separated By the Sea, was released in 2007 on Peacefrog Records in the UK. It was produced by former Simian singer, Simon Lord. Dave Simpson gave the album 5/5 stars: "Brilliantly melancholic, the most unlikely classic of the year" ***** – The Guardian "Set's the benchmark for gorgeous troubadour folk" – MOJO.

Brown's second solo album Love Will Find You was released in 2010 on Verve Records, US. It was produced by ex-Suede guitarist Bernard Butler.

Slow Light Brown's third solo album release was co-produced with Danish producer Tobias Wilner (Blue Foundation), and with influences drawing from minimalist music, soundtracks, African music and classic songwriting."A kaleidoscopic, nostalgic vision." – Interview Magazine "There's a newfound breath and life in these compositions…" – SPIN.