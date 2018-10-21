Lauren AquilinaBorn 23 June 1995
Lauren Aquilina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6ys.jpg
1995-06-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5933aaaf-39e5-464f-9575-5ce83c4b9909
Lauren Aquilina Biography (Wikipedia)
Lauren Amber Aquilina (born 23 June 1995) is an English singer and songwriter. Born in Bristol, she gained popularity by independently releasing a trilogy of EPs (Fools, Sinners, and Liars) whilst studying at school. Her debut album Isn't It Strange? was released 26 August 2016 after being signed with Island Records and Universal Music Group.
In October 2016, she revealed that she would no longer continue releasing music, however, in August 2018, Aquilina announced she would be releasing a new single. The single Psycho received 100,000 streams in its first weekend on Spotify.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lauren Aquilina Tracks
Sort by
Oceans
Lauren Aquilina
Oceans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6ys.jpglink
Oceans
Last played on
Psycho
Lauren Aquilina
Psycho
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6ys.jpglink
Psycho
Last played on
Kicks
Lauren Aquilina
Kicks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6ys.jpglink
Kicks
Last played on
Fools (live at The Great Escape)
Lauren Aquilina
Fools (live at The Great Escape)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6ys.jpglink
Fools
Lauren Aquilina
Fools
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btvqx.jpglink
Fools
Last played on
Forest Fires
Lauren Aquilina
Forest Fires
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6ys.jpglink
Forest Fires
Last played on
Way Too Good
Lauren Aquilina
Way Too Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6ys.jpglink
Way Too Good
Last played on
Fools (live at Wiltshire Music Centre)
Lauren Aquilina
Fools (live at Wiltshire Music Centre)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6ys.jpglink
Echoes
Lauren Aquilina
Echoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6ys.jpglink
Echoes
Last played on
Time to Say Goodbye
Lauren Aquilina
Time to Say Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6ys.jpglink
Time to Say Goodbye
Last played on
Low
Lauren Aquilina
Low
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6ys.jpglink
Low
Last played on
Strong Enough (feat. Lauren Aquilina)
Prides
Strong Enough (feat. Lauren Aquilina)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tq2tx.jpglink
Strong Enough (feat. Lauren Aquilina)
Last played on
Magic (BBC Introducing Session)
Lauren Aquilina
Magic (BBC Introducing Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6ys.jpglink
Talk To Me (BBC Introducing Session)
Lauren Aquilina
Talk To Me (BBC Introducing Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6ys.jpglink
Lovers Or Liars
Lauren Aquilina
Lovers Or Liars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6ys.jpglink
Lovers Or Liars
Last played on
Lovers Or Liars
Lauren Aquilina
Lovers Or Liars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6ys.jpglink
Lovers Or Liars
Last played on
Fools (session)
Lauren Aquilina
Fools (session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6ys.jpglink
Fools (session)
Last played on
Sinners
Lauren Aquilina
Sinners
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dd6h0.jpglink
Sinners
Last played on
Playlists featuring Lauren Aquilina
Upcoming Events
25
Feb
2019
Lauren Aquilina
The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK
26
Feb
2019
Lauren Aquilina
The Garage, London, UK
4
May
2019
Lauren Aquilina, Metronomy, Sundara Karma, Swim Deep, Tom Grennan, Gengahr, Black Honey, Kingswood, Dream Wife, Elli Ingram, Goat Girl, Ibibio Sound Machine, Aaron Smith, Giant Rooks, Marsicans, Beabadoobee, Easy Life, No Hot Ashes, Greatest Hits, Kawala, Zuzu, Tamu Massif, Benin City, Malena Zavala, Sports Team, Saltwater Sun, AERIS ROVES, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Dancing On Tables, Jeffe, Wild Youth, Retro Video Club, Swimming Girls, Alligator, The Pearl Harts, The Dunts, Another Sky, Saint Agnes, Far Caspian, Chappaqua Wrestling, The Skinner Brothers, Thyla, Lauran Hibberd, Fuzzy Sun, Heavy Lungs, Ivory Wave, Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Gently Tender, Walt Disco, Sad Boys Club, Ormstons, The Mysterines, SUN SILVA, Squid (UK), Big Society, Teeff, Lucas Watt and Household Dogs
Live at Leeds, Leeds, UK
5
May
2019
Lauren Aquilina, Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan, Blaenavon, Catherine McGrath, Ten Tonnes, Blinders and The Mouse Outfit
Various, Newcastle City Centre, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4/acts/ac938g
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-23T19:01:56
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01br6ys.jpg
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Lauren Aquilina Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The BBC Music Introducing Uploader: Behind the scenes
-
Cornbury: Gabrielle Aplin
-
Gabrielle Aplin (BBC Introducing Surprise Set at Glastonbury 2016)
-
Pop
-
Gabrielle Aplin chats to Alice Levine
-
Gabrielle Aplin Live in Session
-
Gabrielle Aplin chats to Steve Wright
-
Gabrielle Aplin - Please Download My Record in the Live Lounge with Grimmy
-
Gabrielle Aplin talks to Chris Evans
Back to artist