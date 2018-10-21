Lauren Amber Aquilina (born 23 June 1995) is an English singer and songwriter. Born in Bristol, she gained popularity by independently releasing a trilogy of EPs (Fools, Sinners, and Liars) whilst studying at school. Her debut album Isn't It Strange? was released 26 August 2016 after being signed with Island Records and Universal Music Group.

In October 2016, she revealed that she would no longer continue releasing music, however, in August 2018, Aquilina announced she would be releasing a new single. The single Psycho received 100,000 streams in its first weekend on Spotify.