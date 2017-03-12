Lymbyc Systym is an instrumental band from Tempe, Arizona which formed in 2001, consisting of brothers Jared and Michael Bell. Their sound combines elements of instrumental rock and electronic music. Lymbyc Systym have toured with Broken Social Scene, The Books, Crystal Castles, The Album Leaf, Her Space Holiday, Buckethead, This Will Destroy You, Foxing and The One AM Radio. The duo have released records with Mush Records, Magic Bullet Records, Hobbledehoy Record Co, Western Vinyl and & Records (Japan). Michael Bell died on November 10th, 2016 under undisclosed circumstances leaving the future of Lymbyc Systym uncertain.