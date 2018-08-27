Patrick WatsonBorn 8 October 1979
Patrick Watson (born 1979) is a Canadian singer-songwriter from Montreal, Quebec. It also refers to the eponymous band formed by Watson, whose blend of cabaret pop and classical music influences with indie rock has been compared to Rufus Wainwright, Andrew Bird, Nick Drake, Jeff Buckley and Pink Floyd for its experimental musicianship. Patrick Watson's album Close to Paradise was awarded the Polaris Music Prize in 2007.
Melody Noir
Patrick Watson
Melody Noir
Melody Noir
Lighthouse
Patrick Watson
Lighthouse
Lighthouse
Broken
Patrick Watson
Broken
Broken
To Build A Home (feat. Patrick Watson)
The Cinematic Orchestra
To Build A Home (feat. Patrick Watson)
To Build A Home (feat. Patrick Watson)
Hearts
Joe Grass
Hearts
Hearts
The Great Escape
Patrick Watson
The Great Escape
The Great Escape
Adventures In Your Own Backyard
Patrick Watson
Adventures In Your Own Backyard
Hommage
Patrick Watson
Hommage
Hommage
Swimming Pools
Patrick Watson
Swimming Pools
Love Songs for Robots
Patrick Watson
Love Songs for Robots
Love Songs for Robots
Places You Will Go
Patrick Watson
Places You Will Go
Places You Will Go
The Storm
Patrick Watson
The Storm
The Storm
Alone In This World
Patrick Watson
Alone In This World
Alone In This World
Hearts
Patrick Watson
Hearts
Hearts
In Circles
Patrick Watson
In Circles
In Circles
