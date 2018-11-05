Augusta Read ThomasBorn 24 April 1964
Augusta Read Thomas
1964-04-24
Augusta Read Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Augusta Read Thomas (born April 24, 1964) is an American composer.
Augusta Read Thomas Tracks
Brio
Augusta Read Thomas
Brio
Brio
Words of the Sea (1st mvt)
Augusta Read Thomas
Words of the Sea (1st mvt)
Words of the Sea (1st mvt)
Capricious Toccata
Augusta Read Thomas
Capricious Toccata
Capricious Toccata
Capricci (Hummingbird Romance)
Augusta Read Thomas
Capricci (Hummingbird Romance)
Capricci (Hummingbird Romance)
Words of the Sea: 1st mvt ...words of the sea...
Augusta Read Thomas
Words of the Sea: 1st mvt ...words of the sea...
Words of the Sea: 1st mvt ...words of the sea...
sky candy sprouting violets (Two E.E. Cummings Songs)
Augusta Read Thomas
sky candy sprouting violets (Two E.E. Cummings Songs)
sky candy sprouting violets (Two E.E. Cummings Songs)
Juggler of Day
Augusta Read Thomas
Juggler of Day
Juggler of Day
