GroundationFormed 1998
Groundation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/592b9a1b-b900-4c1a-a165-bd7e7ce87d23
Groundation Biography (Wikipedia)
Groundation is an American roots reggae band with jazz and dub influences, from Sonoma County in Northern California. It is named for Rastafarian ceremony of Grounation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Groundation Tracks
Sort by
Rebel - BBC Session 23/03/1981
Groundation
Rebel - BBC Session 23/03/1981
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rebel - BBC Session 23/03/1981
Last played on
Judgement - BBC Session 23/03/1981
Groundation
Judgement - BBC Session 23/03/1981
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Judgement - BBC Session 23/03/1981
Last played on
Forward - BBC Session 23/03/1981
Groundation
Forward - BBC Session 23/03/1981
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forward - BBC Session 23/03/1981
Last played on
Groundation Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist