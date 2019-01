Quarteto em Cy (a play on words of the Portuguese for Quartet in B by poet and lyricist Vinicius de Moraes) is a Brazilian girl group originally composed of four sisters hailing from Ibirataia, a town located in the Brazilian state of Bahia: Cybele, Cylene, Cynara and Cyva – their real first names.

