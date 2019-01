Evgeni Alexandrovich Koroliov (Russian: Евге́ний Алекса́ндрович Королёв; born 1 October 1949, in Moscow) is a Russian classical pianist.

Koroliov studied at the Moscow Conservatory. Since 1978 he has been a teacher at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater Hamburg. He lives in Hamburg with his wife Ljupka Hadzigeorgieva. Together they also form a musical duo („Duo Koroliov“).

He is mainly associated with the keyboard repertoire of J.S. Bach (the complete Well-Tempered Clavier and Art of Fugue i.a.), but he is also known for his performances of Haydn, Chopin, Debussy, some Mozart and Schumann, and contemporary works like those of Shostakovich.