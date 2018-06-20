Cyril TawneyBorn 12 October 1930. Died 21 April 2005
Cyril Tawney
1930-10-12
Cyril Tawney Biography (Wikipedia)
Cyril Tawney (12 October 1930 – 21 April 2005) was an English singer-songwriter and a proponent of the traditional songs of the West of England, as well as traditional and modern maritime songs.
Cyril Tawney Tracks
Midsummer Carol
Midsummer Carol
Chicken on a Raft
Chicken on a Raft
The Barley Mow
The Barley Mow
Tom's Gone To Hilo
Tom's Gone To Hilo
Cheering The Queen (On A British Submarine)
Sally Free and Easy
Sally Free and Easy
The Ragged Beggarman
The Ragged Beggarman
The Ball Of Yarn
The Ball Of Yarn
If We Did to Their Daughters
On a Monday Morning
On a Monday Morning
'Twas On One April Morning
'Twas On One April Morning
Fairwell to Kingsbridge
Fairwell to Kingsbridge
Five Foot Flirt
Five Foot Flirt
Ball of Yarn
Ball of Yarn
The Cruise Of The Calabar
The Cruise Of The Calabar
The Oggie Man
The Oggie Man
Sammy's Bar
Sammy's Bar
