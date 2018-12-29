Hans J. SalterBorn 14 January 1896. Died 23 July 1994
1896-01-14
Hans J. Salter Biography (Wikipedia)
Hans J. Salter (January 14, 1896 in Vienna – July 23, 1994 in Studio City, Cal.) was an Austrian-American film composer.
The Voice of Terror (1942) - No Time to Lose; End Titles
Ghost of Frankenstein (1942) - Main Title & Freeing the Monster
Dr Kettering's Death
