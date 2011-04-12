Martti PokelaBorn 23 January 1924. Died 23 August 2007
Martti Pokela
1924-01-23
Martti Pokela Biography (Wikipedia)
Martti Eliel Pokela (23 January 1924 – 23 August 2007) was a Finnish folk musician and composer. Pokela was an expert with the kantele, Finland's national musical instrument.
