Wolfie was an indie rock band from Champaign, Illinois. The band was active from 1996 to 2001 and toured nationally. They released three albums, an EP, and some singles before dissolving.

Members went on to form The Like Young, Beaujolais, The National Splits, The New Constitution, and Mathlete, and Wolfie members Joe and Amenda Ziemba also had a side project, Busytoby.