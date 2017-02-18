WolfieUS indie rock band. Formed 1996. Disbanded 2001
Wolfie
1996
Wolfie Biography (Wikipedia)
Wolfie was an indie rock band from Champaign, Illinois. The band was active from 1996 to 2001 and toured nationally. They released three albums, an EP, and some singles before dissolving.
Members went on to form The Like Young, Beaujolais, The National Splits, The New Constitution, and Mathlete, and Wolfie members Joe and Amenda Ziemba also had a side project, Busytoby.
Wolfie Tracks
Better Than Me (feat. Nadia Rose)
Wolfie
Better Than Me (feat. Nadia Rose)
Better Than Me (feat. Nadia Rose)
Obi Wan
Wolfie
Obi Wan
Obi Wan
Outta Earth
Wolfie
Outta Earth
Outta Earth
