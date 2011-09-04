Dawud Wharnsby AliBorn 27 June 1972
Dawud Wharnsby Ali
1972-06-27
Dawud Wharnsby Ali Biography (Wikipedia)
Dawud Wharnsby (born David Howard Wharnsby on June 27, 1972) is a Canadian Universalist Muslim singer-songwriter, poet, performer, educator and television personality. A multi-instrumentalist, he is best known for his work in the musical/poetic genre of English Language nasheed and spoken word.
The Truth That Lies Inside
Dawud Wharnsby Ali
The Truth That Lies Inside
The Truth That Lies Inside
