Fritz KreislerViolinist / composer. Born 2 February 1875. Died 29 January 1962
Fritz Kreisler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqxk8.jpg
1875-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/590fcad4-2ba4-43bc-a22f-a4bb9b496fe8
Fritz Kreisler Biography (Wikipedia)
Friedrich "Fritz" Kreisler (February 2, 1875 – January 29, 1962) was an Austrian-born violinist and composer. One of the most noted violin masters of his day, and regarded as one of the greatest violinists of all time, he was known for his sweet tone and expressive phrasing. Like many great violinists of his generation, he produced a characteristic sound which was immediately recognizable as his own. Although it derived in many respects from the Franco-Belgian school, his style is nonetheless reminiscent of the gemütlich (cozy) lifestyle of pre-war Vienna.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Featured Works
Fritz Kreisler Tracks
Sort by
Farewell to Cucullain 'Londonderry Air' - an old Irish melody arr for piano trio
Trad.
Farewell to Cucullain 'Londonderry Air' - an old Irish melody arr for piano trio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0466qx9.jpglink
Farewell to Cucullain 'Londonderry Air' - an old Irish melody arr for piano trio
Last played on
Praeludium and Allegro in the style of Pugnani
Fritz Kreisler
Praeludium and Allegro in the style of Pugnani
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Praeludium and Allegro in the style of Pugnani
Last played on
Humoresque in G flat major, Op.101 no.7
Antonín Dvořák
Humoresque in G flat major, Op.101 no.7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Humoresque in G flat major, Op.101 no.7
Last played on
La campanella arr Kreisler
Nicolò Paganini
La campanella arr Kreisler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyr0.jpglink
La campanella arr Kreisler
Orchestrator
Last played on
Leibesfreud
Fritz Kreisler
Leibesfreud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Leibesfreud
Last played on
Humoresque in G flat major, Op 101 No 7
Antonín Dvořák
Humoresque in G flat major, Op 101 No 7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Humoresque in G flat major, Op 101 No 7
Last played on
Chinese Tambourine op 3
Fritz Kreisler
Chinese Tambourine op 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Chinese Tambourine op 3
Last played on
Liebesfreud for violin and piano
Fritz Kreisler
Liebesfreud for violin and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Liebesfreud for violin and piano
Last played on
Berceuse romantique
Fritz Kreisler
Berceuse romantique
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Berceuse romantique
Last played on
Caprice viennois, Op 2
Fritz Kreisler
Caprice viennois, Op 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Caprice viennois, Op 2
Last played on
Caprice in E-Flat Major (Alla saltarella)
Henryk Wieniawski
Caprice in E-Flat Major (Alla saltarella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pdb3v.jpglink
Caprice in E-Flat Major (Alla saltarella)
Last played on
Preghiera
Sergei Rachmaninov
Preghiera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Preghiera
Last played on
Molly on the Shore
Joanne Quigley McParland, David Quigley, Percy Grainger & Fritz Kreisler
Molly on the Shore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnh.jpglink
Molly on the Shore
Last played on
Berceuse romantique, Op 9
Fritz Kreisler
Berceuse romantique, Op 9
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Berceuse romantique, Op 9
Last played on
Der Opernball, Op. 40: Midnight Bells (Arr. F. Kreisler for Violin & Piano)
Richard Heuberger
Der Opernball, Op. 40: Midnight Bells (Arr. F. Kreisler for Violin & Piano)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6gg.jpglink
Der Opernball, Op. 40: Midnight Bells (Arr. F. Kreisler for Violin & Piano)
Last played on
Marche miniature Viennoise
Fritz Kreisler
Marche miniature Viennoise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Marche miniature Viennoise
Ensemble
Last played on
Caprice Viennois
Fritz Kreisler
Caprice Viennois
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Caprice Viennois
Last played on
Praeludium and Allegro
Fritz Kreisler
Praeludium and Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Praeludium and Allegro
Last played on
Praeludium and Allegro in the style of Gaetano Pugnani
Fritz Kreisler
Praeludium and Allegro in the style of Gaetano Pugnani
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Praeludium and Allegro in the style of Gaetano Pugnani
Last played on
Liebesleid; Tambourin chinois
Fritz Kreisler
Liebesleid; Tambourin chinois
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Liebesleid; Tambourin chinois
Last played on
Liebeslied
Fritz Kreisler
Liebeslied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Liebeslied
Last played on
Praeludium and Allegro in the Style of Pugnani
Fritz Kreisler
Praeludium and Allegro in the Style of Pugnani
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Praeludium and Allegro in the Style of Pugnani
Last played on
Allegretto in the style of Boccherini
Fritz Kreisler
Allegretto in the style of Boccherini
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Allegretto in the style of Boccherini
Last played on
Slavonic Fantasy on 'Songs my Mother Taught Me'
Fritz Kreisler
Slavonic Fantasy on 'Songs my Mother Taught Me'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Slavonic Fantasy on 'Songs my Mother Taught Me'
Last played on
Viennese Rhapsodic Fantasietta
Fritz Kreisler
Viennese Rhapsodic Fantasietta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Viennese Rhapsodic Fantasietta
Last played on
Marche Miniature Viennoise
Fritz Kreisler
Marche Miniature Viennoise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Marche Miniature Viennoise
Last played on
Chanson Louis XIII et Pavane in the Style of Couperin
Fritz Kreisler
Chanson Louis XIII et Pavane in the Style of Couperin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Chanson Louis XIII et Pavane in the Style of Couperin
Last played on
Gypsy Caprice
Fritz Kreisler
Gypsy Caprice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Gypsy Caprice
Last played on
Praeludium and allegro in the style of Gaetano Pugnani for violin and piano
Fritz Kreisler
Praeludium and allegro in the style of Gaetano Pugnani for violin and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Praeludium and allegro in the style of Gaetano Pugnani for violin and piano
Last played on
Marche miniature viennoise
Fritz Kreisler
Marche miniature viennoise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Marche miniature viennoise
Last played on
Praeludium and Allegro in the style of Pugnani
Fritz Kreisler
Praeludium and Allegro in the style of Pugnani
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Praeludium and Allegro in the style of Pugnani
Last played on
Spanish Dance No 1, from 'La vida breve'
Manuel de Falla
Spanish Dance No 1, from 'La vida breve'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
Spanish Dance No 1, from 'La vida breve'
Performer
Last played on
Syncopation
Fritz Kreisler
Syncopation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Syncopation
Last played on
Ballet music (Rosamunde)
Franz Schubert
Ballet music (Rosamunde)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Ballet music (Rosamunde)
Last played on
Malagueña
Isaac Albéniz
Malagueña
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br107.jpglink
Malagueña
Last played on
Recitativo and Scherzo-Caprice, op 6
Fritz Kreisler
Recitativo and Scherzo-Caprice, op 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Recitativo and Scherzo-Caprice, op 6
Performer
Last played on
Caprice Viennois Op.2
Fritz Kreisler
Caprice Viennois Op.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Caprice Viennois Op.2
Last played on
Recitativo and scherzo-caprice Op.6 for violin solo
Fritz Kreisler
Recitativo and scherzo-caprice Op.6 for violin solo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Recitativo and scherzo-caprice Op.6 for violin solo
Performer
Last played on
Liebesfreud' transc for piano
Fritz Kreisler
Liebesfreud' transc for piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Liebesfreud' transc for piano
Last played on
Sonata in G minor (Devil's trill), arr. Kreisler for violin and piano
Giuseppe Tartini
Sonata in G minor (Devil's trill), arr. Kreisler for violin and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fvp9k.jpglink
Sonata in G minor (Devil's trill), arr. Kreisler for violin and piano
Last played on
Tambourin Chinois, Op 3
Fritz Kreisler
Tambourin Chinois, Op 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Tambourin Chinois, Op 3
Last played on
La Vida breve (Danse espagnole no.1)
Manuel de Falla
La Vida breve (Danse espagnole no.1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
La Vida breve (Danse espagnole no.1)
Last played on
Liebesfreud' - old Viennese dance no.1
Fritz Kreisler
Liebesfreud' - old Viennese dance no.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Liebesfreud' - old Viennese dance no.1
Last played on
Violin Sonata "Devil's Trill"
Giuseppe Tartini
Violin Sonata "Devil's Trill"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Violin Sonata "Devil's Trill"
Last played on
Playlists featuring Fritz Kreisler
Latest Fritz Kreisler News
Fritz Kreisler Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Maurice Ravel: Boléro
-
Maurice Ravel: Shéhérazade Extract (Prom 48)
-
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor - Extract (Prom 42)
-
Maurice Ravel
-
Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust
-
Grieg
-
Sad birds never sounded so good
-
Ailish Tynan sings this romantic poem set by Ravel
-
Alessandro Taverna stuns us with this operatic paraphrase
-
"Music, of all the art forms, has perhaps the most immediate relationship with the now..."
Back to artist