1950-11-25
Yvonne Kenny AM (born 25 November 1950) is an Australian soprano, particularly associated with Handel and Mozart roles.
Song to the Moon from Rusalka
Antonín Dvořák
Last played on
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 5th mvt.
Gustav Mahler
Last played on
Morgen (Op.27 No.4)
Richard Strauss
Last played on
Canterbury Pilgrims:The Squire & The Nun
Sir George Dyson
Last played on
Deborah - oratorio - In the battle, fame pursuing
George Frideric Handel
Choir
Last played on
Aria: "Vedrai, carino" (from "Don Giovanni")
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
The Canterbury Pilgrims 6. Wife of Bath
Sir George Dyson
Performer
Last played on
Was mir behagt, ist nur die muntre Jagd! 'Hunt Cantata', BWV208
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion' : aria from "The Messiah"
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
Mer Hahn en neue Oberkeet (Cantata No 212)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
Symphony no.4, 4th Movement
Gustav Mahler
Last played on
Zaira - Act 1 Aria: Amo ed amato io sono
Vincenzo Bellini
Last played on
Zaira - final act (extract)
Vincenzo Bellini
Last played on
7 Songs from the Norwegian RT.5.9 [1889-90]
Frederick Delius
Last played on
I Baccanali di Roma - opera
Pino Nicolosi
Last played on
Le Nozze di Figaro - opera in 4 acts K.492
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
I Love Thee - no.3 from Hjertets melodier (The heart's melodies) (Op.5)
Edvard Grieg
Last played on
Brezairola - from Songs of the Auvergne
Joseph Canteloube
Last played on
The Immortal Hour - Faery Hour ('How beautiful they are')
Yvonne Kenny
Composer
Last played on
The Canterbury pilgrims - L envoi
Sir George Dyson
Orchestra
Last played on
The Wife of Bath (The Canterbury Pilgrims)
Sir George Dyson
Last played on
Pulcinella - ballet: Allegro; Gavotta con due variazioni; Vivo; Tempo di minuetto (Pupillette fiammette d'amore); Allegro assai (feat. John Aler, John Tomlinson, Yvonne Kenny & London Sinfonietta)
Igor Stravinsky
In Trutina - from Carmina Burana
Carl Orff
Last played on
Pulcinella - suite (feat. Yvonne Kenny, John Aler, London Sinfonietta & John Tomlinson)
Igor Stravinsky
Last played on
Proms 2004: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-14T18:30:56
14
Aug
2004
Proms 1996: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-22T18:30:56
22
Aug
1996
Proms 1995: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-30T18:30:56
30
Aug
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1995
Royal Albert Hall
1995-07-21T18:30:56
21
Jul
1995
Proms 1994: Prom 42 - A tribute to Henry Wood (died 19 August 1944)
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-19T18:30:56
19
Aug
1994
