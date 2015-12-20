HimselfThe Netherworlds
Himself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5902a197-f097-4f13-ad70-ffdfe0f51c8e
Himself Tracks
Sort by
The Cursed Song (Radio 1 Session, 22 March 2015)
Himself
The Cursed Song (Radio 1 Session, 22 March 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are You Sure You Want To Cancel This Wizard (Radio 1 Session, 22 March 2015)
Himself
Are You Sure You Want To Cancel This Wizard (Radio 1 Session, 22 March 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Washed (Radio 1 Session, 22 March 2015)
Himself
Washed (Radio 1 Session, 22 March 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Professionalist (Radio 1 Session, 22 March 2015)
Himself
The Professionalist (Radio 1 Session, 22 March 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frankenplums
Himself
Frankenplums
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frankenplums
Last played on
The Cursed Song
Himself
The Cursed Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cursed Song
Performer
Last played on
Jon's Giving Away Wings
Himself
Jon's Giving Away Wings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Himself Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist