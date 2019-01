The M Machine is an American electronic music duo from San Francisco, California, United States, formed in 2011 and currently consisting of Ben Swardlick and Eric Luttrell. They have released four EPs, a single and two remix collections on Skrillex's label OWSLA. The group has reached the overall #1 slot on Beatport on multiple occasions.

