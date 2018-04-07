The M MachineFormed 2011
The M Machine
2011
The M Machine is an American electronic music duo from San Francisco, California, United States, formed in 2011 and currently consisting of Ben Swardlick and Eric Luttrell. They have released four EPs, a single and two remix collections on Skrillex's label OWSLA. The group has reached the overall #1 slot on Beatport on multiple occasions.
Blind (Citylights Remix) (Ducky Bootleg)
No Fun Intended
Pluck Pluck
Schadenfreude (Tantrum Desire Remix)
Space Design
Shadow In The Rose Garden (Matt Lange Remix)
Additional Faces
The Palace (feat. Blake Hazard)
Ghosts In The Machine (Kill The Noise Remix)
Moon Song (Digitalism Remix)
When It's Gone
Data Palace
Black (Trifonic Remix)
Tiny Anthem (Shinichi Osawa Remix)
The Palace
Luma
Tiny Anthem
Immigrants
Glow
Promise Me A Rose Garden
