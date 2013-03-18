Parenthetical GirlsFormed 2004
Parenthetical Girls
2004
Parenthetical Girls Biography
Parenthetical Girls was an experimental pop band formed in Everett, Washington. Their music is notable for its combination of mainstream pop and experimental elements.
Parenthetical Girls Tracks
Evelyn Mchale
Parenthetical Girls
Evelyn Mchale
Evelyn Mchale
Last played on
Weaknesses
Parenthetical Girls
Weaknesses
Weaknesses
Last played on
Thank God It's Not Christmas
Parenthetical Girls
Thank God It's Not Christmas
