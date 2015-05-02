Omar Faruk TekbilekBorn 1951
Omar Faruk Tekbilek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/58fe736f-6368-4f6c-a74c-e37c481f52d1
Omar Faruk Tekbilek Biography (Wikipedia)
Ömer Faruk Tekbilek (born 1951, Adana, Turkey), also known as Omar Faruk Tekbilek, is a Turkish musician and composer, who plays a wide range of wind, string, percussion and electronic instruments. He has developed a style that builds on traditional Sufi music, but includes inspiration from ambient electronic musicians, most notably Brian Keane. He is best known for his performances with the flute-like ney, but also plays the piccolo-like kaval, and the double-reed zurna. Among stringed instruments, he plays the oud and the bağlama. He also sings in many of his recorded works.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Omar Faruk Tekbilek Tracks
Sort by
Shashkin
Omar Faruk Tekbilek
Shashkin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shashkin
Last played on
Tekbilek Shashkin (Hefner Remix)
Omar Faruk Tekbilek
Tekbilek Shashkin (Hefner Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tekbilek Shashkin (Hefner Remix)
Last played on
Shaskin (Hefner Remix)
Omar Faruk Tekbilek
Shaskin (Hefner Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shaskin (Hefner Remix)
Last played on
Love Respect Truth
Omar Faruk Tekbilek
Love Respect Truth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Respect Truth
Last played on
Caspian Winds
Omar Faruk Tekbilek
Caspian Winds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caspian Winds
Last played on
Istanbul
Omar Faruk Tekbilek
Istanbul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Istanbul
Last played on
Omar Faruk Tekbilek Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist