Leonid SabaneyevBorn 1 October 1881. Died 3 May 1968
Leonid Sabaneyev
Leonid Sabaneyev Biography (Wikipedia)
Leonid Leonidovich Sabaneyev or Sabaneyeff or Sabaneev (Russian: Леони́д Леони́дович Сабане́ев) (1 October [O.S. 19 September] 1881 – 3 May 1968) was a Russian musicologist, music critic, composer and scientist. He was the son of Leonid Pavlovich Sabaneyev, a famous hunting expert, and his brother Boris was also a musician.
Leonid Sabaneyev Tracks
Prelude op.10 no.5
Leonid Sabaneyev & Jonathan Powell
Prelude op.10 no.5
