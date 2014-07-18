Chrome CranksFormed 1988
Chrome Cranks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/58f32206-e7dc-4a06-baff-e98e6ce4138b
Chrome Cranks Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chrome Cranks are an American punk-styled blues band based in New York City. They were originally formed in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1988. The core membership consists of singer-guitarist Peter Aaron, guitarist William Gilmore Weber III, drummer Bob Bert, and bassist Jerry Teel.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chrome Cranks Tracks
Sort by
Black Eye
Chrome Cranks
Black Eye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Eye
Last played on
Chrome Cranks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist