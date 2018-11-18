Jimmy McGriffBorn 3 April 1936. Died 24 May 2008
Jimmy McGriff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1936-04-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/58f23499-f263-4772-9b7a-2f6cd2fe428f
Jimmy McGriff Biography (Wikipedia)
James Harrell McGriff (April 3, 1936 – May 24, 2008) was an American hard bop and soul-jazz organist and organ trio bandleader.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy McGriff Tracks
Sort by
Purple Onion
Jimmy McGriff
Purple Onion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Purple Onion
Last played on
Blue Juice
Jimmy McGriff
Blue Juice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Juice
Last played on
The Worm
Jimmy McGriff
The Worm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Worm
Last played on
M.G Blues
Jimmy McGriff
M.G Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
M.G Blues
Last played on
I Got a Woman
Jimmy McGriff
I Got a Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got a Woman
Last played on
Hob Nail Boogie
Jimmy McGriff
Hob Nail Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hob Nail Boogie
Last played on
Red Sails in the Sunset
Jimmy McGriff
Red Sails in the Sunset
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All About My Girl
Jimmy McGriff
All About My Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All About My Girl
Last played on
Christmas With McGriff
Jimmy McGriff
Christmas With McGriff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas With McGriff
Last played on
Chris Cross
Jimmy McGriff
Chris Cross
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chris Cross
Last played on
Spear for Moondog, Pt. 1
Jimmy McGriff
Spear for Moondog, Pt. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0249f7g.jpglink
Spear for Moondog, Pt. 1
Last played on
Spear For Moondog, Part 2
Jimmy McGriff
Spear For Moondog, Part 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spear For Moondog, Part 2
Last played on
Funky Junk
Jimmy McGriff
Funky Junk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funky Junk
Last played on
Licks A Plenty
Jimmy McGriff
Licks A Plenty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh6p.jpglink
Licks A Plenty
Last played on
I've Got A Woman (Part 1)
Jimmy McGriff
I've Got A Woman (Part 1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Those Engine Eyes
Jimmy McGriff
Those Engine Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Those Engine Eyes
Last played on
Splanky
Jimmy McGriff
Splanky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Splanky
Last played on
Midnight Boogie
Jimmy McGriff
Midnight Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Boogie
Last played on
Round Midnight
Jimmy McGriff
Round Midnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Round Midnight
Last played on
Please Don't Take Me Out
Jimmy McGriff
Please Don't Take Me Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Jimmy McGriff
Jimmy McGriff Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist