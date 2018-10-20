Rachelle FerrellBorn 21 May 1961
Rachelle Ferrell
1961-05-21
Rachelle Ferrell Biography (Wikipedia)
Rachelle Ferrell (born May 21, 1964) is an American vocalist and musician. Although she has had some success in the mainstream R&B, pop, gospel and classical music scene, she is noted for her talents as a contemporary jazz singer. In contemporary jazz she is noted for her delivery, control, range, improvisational vocal percussion, scatting ability and whistle register.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rachelle Ferrell Tracks
Waiting
Satisfied
You Don't Know What Love Is
Welcome To My Love
Till You Come Back To Me
You Send Me
Sista
My Funny Valentine
I Gotta Go
Bye bye blackbird
Every Breath I Take
Inchworm
