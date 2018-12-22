Sapna Awasthi
Sapna Awasthi
Sapna Awasthi Biography (Wikipedia)
Sapna Awasthi Singh is a Bollywood playback singer best remembered for her "Chaiyya Chaiyya" from Dil Se.. and "UP Bihar Lootne" from Shool (1999).
Sapna Awasthi Tracks
Pardesi Pardesi
Udit Narayan
Chaiyya Chaiyya
Sukhwinder Singh
Saajan Saajan
Jaspinder Narula
Main Aayi Hoon U.P. Bihar Lootne
Chetan Shashital
Chaiyya Chaiyya
Sukhwinder Singh
