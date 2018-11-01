Klaus EggeBorn 19 July 1906. Died 7 March 1979
Klaus Egge
1906-07-19
Klaus Egge Biography (Wikipedia)
Klaus Egge (July 19, 1906 – March 7, 1979) was a Norwegian composer and music critic.
Klaus Egge Tracks
Valse Dolce, Op 1 No 1
