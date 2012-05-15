CatacombsUS funeral doom metal. Formed 2000
Catacombs
2000
Catacombs is a doom metal solo project of Xathagorra Mlandroth. Catacombs' music appears to be deeply inspired by Lovecraftian horror and Cthulhu Mythos.[self-published source?]
