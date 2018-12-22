TigaMontreal techno DJ/producer Tiga Sontag. Born 1974
Tiga Biography (Wikipedia)
Tiga James Sontag (born 18 September 1974) is a Canadian musician, DJ and record producer of electronic dance music. Tiga has released three albums, Sexor, Ciao!, and No Fantasy Required. Sexor won the 2007 Juno Award for Dance Recording of the Year. Tiga released a selection of compilations in the early 2000s, featuring mixes such as American Gigolo, DJ-Kicks: Tiga and, Mixed Emotions, which put him on the map as one of "the world's best mixers". His most recent compilation mix, Tiga Non-Stop, was released in November 2012, and premiered Tiga's latest single "Plush". The mix also features tracks from artists such as Kindness, Duke Dumont and Blawan.
Tiga has remixed songs from The xx, LCD Soundsystem, The Kills, Cabaret Voltaire, Scissor Sisters, Peaches, Moby, Depeche Mode, Justice, Friendly Fires and Mylo. Along with Zombie Nation, Tiga is half of ZZT, and has released material as The Dove, Rainer Werner Bassfinder (with Jesper Dahlbäck), and TGV (with Mateo Murphy). He has also co-produced music with Soulwax, James Murphy, Chilly Gonzales, Jesper Dahlbäck, and most recently Matthew Dear, who he worked with on "Plush".
Tiga Tracks
HAL
Dancing (Again!)
Hal
Hot In Herre (feat. Jake Shears)
Dancing Again!
Pleasure From The Bass
Louder Than A Bomb
Shoes
You're So Special
Planet E
You're So Special (Trance Mix)
Stay Cool
