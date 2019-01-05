Paul HardcastleBorn 10 December 1957
Paul Hardcastle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvky.jpg
1957-12-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/58e2800d-991d-4fe9-860b-1d27931ae8de
Paul Hardcastle Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Louis Hardcastle is a British composer, musician, producer, songwriter, radio presenter, and multi-instrumentalist. He is best known for his song "19", which went to number 1 in the UK Singles Chart in 1985.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Hardcastle Performances & Interviews
Paul Hardcastle Tracks
Sort by
19
Paul Hardcastle
19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btfg7.jpglink
19
Last played on
Coming Home For Christmas
Paul Hardcastle
Coming Home For Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zv61z.jpglink
Coming Home For Christmas
Last played on
Don't Waste My Time
Paul Hardcastle
Don't Waste My Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zv61z.jpglink
Don't Waste My Time
Last played on
Rainforest Whats Going On
Paul Hardcastle
Rainforest Whats Going On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zv61z.jpglink
Rainforest Whats Going On
Last played on
The Wizard (Theme From Top of the Pops)
Paul Hardcastle
The Wizard (Theme From Top of the Pops)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zv61z.jpglink
The Wizard (Theme From Top of the Pops)
Last played on
The Wizard
Paul Hardcastle
The Wizard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zv61z.jpglink
The Wizard
Last played on
Happy Go Lucky
Paul Hardcastle
Happy Go Lucky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zv61z.jpglink
Happy Go Lucky
Last played on
Rainforest
Paul Hardcastle
Rainforest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zv61z.jpglink
Rainforest
Last played on
Ventura Highway
Paul Hardcastle
Ventura Highway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zv61z.jpglink
Ventura Highway
Last played on
The Wizard (Part 1)
Paul Hardcastle
The Wizard (Part 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zv61z.jpglink
The Wizard (Part 1)
Last played on
Horse With No Name
Paul Hardcastle
Horse With No Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zv61z.jpglink
Horse With No Name
Last played on
Don't Waste My Time
Paul Hardcastle
Don't Waste My Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zv61z.jpglink
Don't Waste My Time
Last played on
Paul Hardcastle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist