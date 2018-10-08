BleachersBorn 31 March 1984
Bleachers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05s3zp8.jpg
1984-03-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/58e235fc-f6ea-4614-9ed4-9855a5665ae1
Bleachers Biography (Wikipedia)
Bleachers is an American indie pop act based in New York City. It is the official stage name of songwriter and record producer Jack Antonoff, who is also part of the bands Steel Train and Fun. Bleachers' pop music was heavily influenced by the late '80s, early '90s and the high school-based films of John Hughes while still using modern production techniques. Their first single, "I Wanna Get Better", was released February 18, 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bleachers Tracks
Wild Heart
Bleachers
Wild Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s3zq2.jpglink
Wild Heart
Last played on
I Wanna Get Better
Bleachers
I Wanna Get Better
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s3zq2.jpglink
I Wanna Get Better
Last played on
Goodmorning
Bleachers
Goodmorning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s3zq2.jpglink
Goodmorning
Last played on
Alfie's Song (Not So Typical Love Song)
Bleachers
Alfie's Song (Not So Typical Love Song)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s3zq2.jpglink
Alfie's Song (Not So Typical Love Song)
Last played on
Don't Take The Money
Bleachers
Don't Take The Money
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s4c5f.jpglink
Don't Take The Money
Last played on
Youre Still A Mystery
Bleachers
Youre Still A Mystery
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sxvv9.jpglink
Youre Still A Mystery
Last played on
Rollercoaster
Bleachers
Rollercoaster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fd7lj.jpglink
Rollercoaster
Last played on
