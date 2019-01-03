Luther IngramBorn 30 November 1937. Died 19 March 2007
Luther Ingram
1937-11-30
Luther Ingram Biography (Wikipedia)
Luther Ingram (November 30, 1937 – March 19, 2007) was an American R&B and soul singer-songwriter. His most successful record, "(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want to Be Right", reached no. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart and no. 3 on the Hot 100 in 1972.
Luther Ingram Tracks
If It's All The Same To You Babe
Ghetto Train
if loving you is wrong
(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want To Be Right
Exus Trek
Oh Baby Don't You Weep
Trying To Find My Love
