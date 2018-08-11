Glauco VenierBorn 8 September 1962
Glauco Venier
Glauco Venier Biography (Wikipedia)
Glauco Venier (born 8 September 1962) is an Italian jazz pianist and composer.
Glauco Venier Tracks
Gaelic Reels
Norma Winstone
Lisbon Story
Norma Winstone
Malena
Norma Winstone
Descansado
Norma Winstone
Everybody's Talkin
Norma Winstone
