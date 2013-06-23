NarratorUS trio of Jared Silvia, Sean Woods, and Maus, likely defunct
Narrator
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/58d0e9aa-5bbe-484d-a2b5-e15eccf7d2c7
Narrator Tracks
Sort by
Pharaoh Story
Narrator
Pharaoh Story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pharaoh Story
Last played on
Jellicle Ball
Narrator
Jellicle Ball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jellicle Ball
Invitation to the Jellicle Ball
Narrator
Invitation to the Jellicle Ball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Invitation to the Jellicle Ball
The Naming of Cats
Narrator
The Naming of Cats
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Naming of Cats
Variations (Theme and vars.1-4)
Narrator
Variations (Theme and vars.1-4)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Variations (Theme and vars.1-4)
Last played on
Choir & Murray Head
Narrator
Choir & Murray Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Choir & Murray Head
Last played on
Whistle Down the Wind
Narrator
Whistle Down the Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whistle Down the Wind
Last played on
Prologue and Any Dream Will Do
Narrator
Prologue and Any Dream Will Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prologue and Any Dream Will Do
Last played on
Superstar
Narrator
Superstar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Superstar
Last played on
As If We Never Said Goodbye (Sunset Boulevard)
Narrator
As If We Never Said Goodbye (Sunset Boulevard)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Til I Hear You Sing
Narrator
Til I Hear You Sing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Til I Hear You Sing
Don't Cry For Me Argentina
Narrator
Don't Cry For Me Argentina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Cry For Me Argentina
Phantom of the Opera - Overture
Narrator
Phantom of the Opera - Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Phantom of the Opera - Overture
'Love Never Dies' from 'Love Never Dies' (excerpt)
Narrator
'Love Never Dies' from 'Love Never Dies' (excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Variations 1-4 (South Bank Show Theme)
Narrator
Variations 1-4 (South Bank Show Theme)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Variations 1-4 (South Bank Show Theme)
Last played on
Hosanna
Narrator
Hosanna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hosanna
Last played on
Jelani Eddington
Narrator
Jelani Eddington
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jelani Eddington
Last played on
Music Of The Night
Narrator
Music Of The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music Of The Night
Last played on
Another Suitcase in Another Hall
Narrator
Another Suitcase in Another Hall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Suitcase in Another Hall
Last played on
Music Of The Night, from The Phantom of the Opera
Narrator
Music Of The Night, from The Phantom of the Opera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prologue, from the Woman in White
Narrator
Prologue, from the Woman in White
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prologue, from the Woman in White
Last played on
I Don't Know How To Love Him, from 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
Narrator
I Don't Know How To Love Him, from 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Variations 1 - 4
Narrator
Variations 1 - 4
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Variations 1 - 4
Last played on
Salome / The Greatest Star of All [from Sunset Boulevard]
Narrator
Salome / The Greatest Star of All [from Sunset Boulevard]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gethsemane, from Jesus Christ Superstar
Narrator
Gethsemane, from Jesus Christ Superstar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gethsemane, from Jesus Christ Superstar
Last played on
The Naming of Cats, from Cats
Narrator
The Naming of Cats, from Cats
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Naming of Cats, from Cats
Last played on
'Til I Hear You Sing, from Love Never Dies
Narrator
'Til I Hear You Sing, from Love Never Dies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pie Jesu (from Requiem)
Narrator
Pie Jesu (from Requiem)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pie Jesu (from Requiem)
Last played on
Memory (from Cats)
Narrator
Memory (from Cats)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Memory (from Cats)
Last played on
Variations (Song and Dance)
Narrator
Variations (Song and Dance)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Variations (Song and Dance)
Last played on
The Jellicle Ball (from cats)
Narrator
The Jellicle Ball (from cats)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jellicle Ball (from cats)
Last played on
Variations on a Theme of Paganini
Narrator
Variations on a Theme of Paganini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Variations on a Theme of Paganini
Last played on
Joseph's Final Song (from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat)
Narrator
Joseph's Final Song (from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesus Christ Superstar
Narrator
Jesus Christ Superstar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesus Christ Superstar
Last played on
Narrator Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist