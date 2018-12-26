The Young OnesFormed 1986. Disbanded 1986
The Young Ones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/58d0c5fb-6ad3-49ee-9eef-379dff939848
The Young Ones Biography (Wikipedia)
The Young Ones is a British sitcom, broadcast in the United Kingdom from 1982 to 1984 in two six-part series. Shown on BBC2, it featured anarchic, offbeat humour which helped bring alternative comedy to British television in the 1980s and made household names of its writers and performers. In 1985, it was shown on MTV, one of the first non-music television shows on the fledgling channel. The show's title relates to the song of the same name, written by Sid Tepper and Roy C. Bennett, and sung by Cliff Richard and The Shadows, which was a No. 1 UK hit single.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Young Ones Tracks
Sort by
Living Doll
Living Doll
Last played on
Young Ones
The Young Ones
Young Ones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young Ones
Last played on
Challenged
The Young Ones
Challenged
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Challenged
Last played on
The Young Ones Theme
The Young Ones
The Young Ones Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Young Ones Theme
Last played on
Living Doll
Living Doll
Last played on
Living Doll
Living Doll
Last played on
She Won't Even Let Me In
The Young Ones
She Won't Even Let Me In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Won't Even Let Me In
Last played on
The Young Ones Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist