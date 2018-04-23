Matthew 'Matt' Rupert Lancaster Relton, known professionally as Kidnap Kid, is an English electronic dance music record producer and DJ from Sheffield, South Yorkshire. He was awarded iTunes US's 'Best Electronic Song of 2012' for his track "Vehl". Relton was educated at Silverdale School in Sheffield before completing a degree in politics and crime at the University of Leeds.

Since early 2016, Relton has been releasing music through his own record label 'Birds That Fly'.

In 2017, Relton was nominated at the Electronic Music Awards for Record of the Year for "ABA" with Lane 8. He also performed at the 2017 Electronic Music Awards show.