Kidnap
Kidnap Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew 'Matt' Rupert Lancaster Relton, known professionally as Kidnap Kid, is an English electronic dance music record producer and DJ from Sheffield, South Yorkshire. He was awarded iTunes US's 'Best Electronic Song of 2012' for his track "Vehl". Relton was educated at Silverdale School in Sheffield before completing a degree in politics and crime at the University of Leeds.
Since early 2016, Relton has been releasing music through his own record label 'Birds That Fly'.
In 2017, Relton was nominated at the Electronic Music Awards for Record of the Year for "ABA" with Lane 8. He also performed at the 2017 Electronic Music Awards show.
Kidnap Tracks
Aba (Luttrell Extended Mix)
Lane 8
Aba (Luttrell Extended Mix)
Aba (Luttrell Extended Mix)
Where The Sea Swings In Like An Iron Gate
Kidnap
Where The Sea Swings In Like An Iron Gate
Where The Sea Swings In Like An Iron Gate
Aba
Lane 8
Aba
Aba
Natural Blues (Kidnap Kid Remix)
Moby
Natural Blues (Kidnap Kid Remix)
Natural Blues (Kidnap Kid Remix)
First Light
Kidnap
First Light
First Light
Birds That Fly
Kidnap
Birds That Fly
Brokenhearted (Applebottom Remix)
Kidnap
Brokenhearted (Applebottom Remix)
Brokenhearted
Kidnap
Brokenhearted
Brokenhearted
Fall
Kidnap
Fall
Fall
Moments
Kidnap
Moments
Moments
Mist
Kidnap
Mist
Mist
Broken Hearted Club Mix
Kidnap
Broken Hearted Club Mix
Broken Hearted Club Mix
Moments (Finnebassen Remix) (feat. Leo Stannard)
Kidnap
Moments (Finnebassen Remix) (feat. Leo Stannard)
Moments (Finnebassen Remix) (feat. Leo Stannard)
