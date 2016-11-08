PJ PowersSouth African singer. Born 16 July 1960
PJ Powers
1960-07-16
PJ Powers Biography (Wikipedia)
Penelope Jane Dunlop also known as PJ Powers or "Thandeka" (born 16 July 1960) is a South African musician, who has recorded 15 albums and is well known for her UK chart hit "World In Union" (with Ladysmith Black Mambazo) in 1995.
