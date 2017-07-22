Luke Hassan
Luke Hassan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/58c93650-cd8e-4eff-840c-0fa300dbf03f
Luke Hassan Tracks
Sort by
Back It Up
Luke Hassan
Back It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back It Up
Last played on
Jolliffe
Luke Hassan
Jolliffe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jolliffe
Last played on
Taking Over Me
Luke Hassan
Taking Over Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bassline Hunger
Luke Hassan
Bassline Hunger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bassline Hunger
Last played on
House Is My Passion
Luke Hassan
House Is My Passion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist