Ayanna Porter (born November 27, 1976), better known by her stage name INOJ, is an American singer and songwriter. She was born and raised in Madison, Wisconsin. During college in Baltimore, Maryland, she was in a group called Spellbound.

In 1997, she released her debut single, "Love You Down," a cover of Ready for the World's 1986 hit that reached #25 in the United States. Her debut album was also named Ready for the World. INOJ released a cover version of Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" under Columbia Records in 1998, which was a Top 10 hit in the United States (#6), Canada (#7), and New Zealand (#10). In 1998, she released her debut album, Ready for the World. She also released a cover version of "Ring My Bell" as a single, though it did not receive much exposure.

INOJ is often mistakenly credited for the track "My Boo (I Want To Be Your Lady Baby)," performed by the Ghost Town DJ's which had vocals by singer Virgo (who also had several songs on the So So Def Bass All-Stars compilations).