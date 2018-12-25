Else Torp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p053svmj.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/58c4f0c0-da14-4ad8-bbfb-8dfd997e3780
Else Torp Biography (Wikipedia)
Else Torp is a Danish soprano born in Roskilde.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Else Torp Tracks
Sort by
Weihnachts-Oratorium, SWV 435
Heinrich Schütz
Weihnachts-Oratorium, SWV 435
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15v.jpglink
Weihnachts-Oratorium, SWV 435
Last played on
Distant Sky (feat. Else Torp)
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Distant Sky (feat. Else Torp)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02dwj2b.jpglink
Distant Sky (feat. Else Torp)
Last played on
Columba aspexit per cancellos - sequence
Leho Karin
Columba aspexit per cancellos - sequence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356p2k.jpglink
Columba aspexit per cancellos - sequence
Last played on
My heart's in the Highlands
Arvo Pärt
My heart's in the Highlands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
My heart's in the Highlands
Last played on
Else Torp Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist