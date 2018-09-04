Unto MononenBorn 23 October 1930. Died 10 June 1968
Unto Mononen
1930-10-23
Unto Mononen Biography (Wikipedia)
Unto Uuno Mononen (October 23, 1930 in Muolaa – June 28, 1968 in Somero) was a Finnish songwriter and musician. He is best known for his numerous tango compositions including the famous Finnish tango song, "Satumaa". His first name was originally Uuno.
Satumaa
Unto Mononen
Satumaa
Satumaa
Tähdet meren yllä
Unto Mononen
Tähdet meren yllä
Tähdet meren yllä
