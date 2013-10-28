Norman Beaker (born Norman Hume, 21 June 1950, Manchester, England) is a blues guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, band leader and record producer who has been involved in the British blues scene since the early 1970s.

The Norman Beaker Band has toured and recorded with many blues artists including Graham Bond, Jack Bruce, Chuck Berry, Jimmy Rogers, Alexis Korner, Buddy Guy, Lowell Fulson, Fenton Robinson and B. B. King. Beaker has toured regularly with Chris Farlowe, Larry Garner and Van Morrison. He has contributed as a session guitarist to many recordings including Jack Bruce, Lowell Fulson, James Booker and Van Morrison.

In January 2017, Beaker was inducted as a "Legendary Blues Artist from England" into a Blues Hall of Fame registered in San Diego, California.