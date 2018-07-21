Andy Partridge
1953-12-11
Andrew John Partridge (born 11 November 1953) is an English singer, songwriter, and record producer who co-founded the rock band XTC. He was the group's primary songwriter, guitarist, and frontman. While the band was formed as an early punk rock group, Partridge's music drew heavily from British Invasion songwriters, and his style gradually shifted to more traditional pop, often with pastoral themes. The band's only British top 10 hit, "Senses Working Overtime" (1982), was written by Partridge. He is sometimes regarded as the "godfather" of Britpop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
