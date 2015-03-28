Eduardo MakaroffBorn 4 April 1954
Eduardo Makaroff
Eduardo Makaroff Biography (Wikipedia)
Eduardo Makaroff is an Argentinean musician, songwriter, producer, born in Buenos Aires on April 4, 1954. He is most known as one of the founders of Gotan Project , which has brought together the broad universe of tango with electronic music.
